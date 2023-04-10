Wholesale inventories in the U.S. edged slightly higher in the month of February, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The report said wholesale inventories inched up by 0.1 percent in February after falling by 0.6 percent in January. Economist had expected inventories to rise by 0.2 percent.
