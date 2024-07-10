A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed wholesale inventories in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of May. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories climbed by 0.6 percent in May after rising by an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in April.
