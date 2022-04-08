U.S. Wholesale Inventories Surge More Than Expected In February

A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed wholesale inventories in the U.S. surged by more than expected in the month of February. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories spiked by 2.5 percent in February after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.2 percent in January.
