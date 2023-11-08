Wholesale inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the month of September, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The report said wholesale inventories rose by 0.2 percent in September after edging down by 0.1 percent in August. Economists had expected wholesale inventories to come in unchanged.
