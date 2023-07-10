Wholesale inventories in the U.S. were roughly flat in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday. The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories were virtually unchanged in May after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in April.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Wholesale Inventories Virtually Unchanged In May - July 10, 2023
- Dollar Drops As Fed-led Gains Vanish After Jobs Data - July 10, 2023
- Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence At 8-Month Low - July 10, 2023