Only supermarkets, beverage retailers and specialized sports goods stores in Germany are likely to register any significant growth in sales as the country hosts the UEFA Euro 2024 football tournament that kicks off in the middle of the month, the ifo institute said Monday. The ifo business confidence indicator for the retail industry rose to -13.3 points in May from -14.5 points in April.
