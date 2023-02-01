UK shop price inflation hit a record high in January as retailers offered fewer discounts amid rising input costs, data published by the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday. The BRC- NielsenIQ shop price index rose 8.0 percent on a yearly basis in January following a 7.3 percent gain in December.
