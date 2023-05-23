The UK budget deficit increased more than expected in April on the additional costs of the energy support schemes, inflation-driven debt costs and increases in benefit payments. Public sector net borrowing excluding banks increased GBP 11.9 billion from the previous year to GBP 25.6 billion in April, the Office for National Statistics reported Monday.
