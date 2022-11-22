The UK budget deficit widened in October as the government started paying under the energy support scheme, official data showed on Tuesday. Public sector net borrowing, excluding banks, increased by GBP 4.4 billion from the last year to GBP 13.5 billion in October, the Office for National Statistics reported.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Budget Deficit Widens In October - November 22, 2022
- Global Growth To Slow Amid Mounting Challenges, Says OECD - November 22, 2022
- European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due - November 22, 2022