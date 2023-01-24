UK budget deficit widened to the highest December level on record largely due to a sharp growth in spending on energy support schemes and huge interest payments driven by high inflation. Public sector borrowing increased by GBP 16.7 billion from the last year to GBP 27.4 billion in December, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.
