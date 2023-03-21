The UK budget deficit increased more than expected to its highest February level due to huge spending on energy support schemes, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday. Public sector net borrowing excluding banks increased by GBP 9.7 billion from the last year to GBP 16.7 billion in February.
