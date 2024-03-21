The UK budget deficit was wider than economists’ expectations in February despite an increase in receipts, official data revealed on Thursday. Public sector net borrowing, or PSNB, excluding public sector banks decreased by GBP 3.4 billion from the previous year to GBP 8.4 billion in February, the Office for National Statistics said. However, borrowing was well above economists’ forecast.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Budget Deficit Worse Than Expected - March 21, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Bank Of England Policy Decision Due - March 21, 2024
- Dollar Pares Gains After Fed Policy Announcement - March 20, 2024