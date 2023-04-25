The UK budget deficit widened sharply to the second highest level for the month of March taking the overall borrowing for the financial year ending March 2023 to the fourth biggest on record, official data revealed Tuesday. Excluding banks, public sector net borrowing increased by GBP 16.3 billion from the previous year to GBP 21.5 billion in March, the Office for National Statistics reported.
