The UK budget deficit reached its second highest September level since the monthly records began in 1993, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. Excluding public sector banks, public sector net borrowing was GBP 20.0 billion in September, which was GBP 2.2 billion more than in September 2021. The current borrowing was GBP 5.2 billion more than the OBR forecast.
