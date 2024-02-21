Britain registered a record budget surplus in January on self-assessed tax but the excess remained below the government’s estimate, official data revealed Wednesday. Public sector net borrowing, or PSNB, excluding public sector banks was in surplus by GBP 16.7 billion in January, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.
