UK car manufacturing registered its strongest month ever thus far this year underpinned by robust domestic and foreign demand, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed on Thursday. Car production logged a double-digit annual growth of 39.8 percent in September. This was the strongest month of expansion thus far this year. About 88,230 cars rolled out of factories.
