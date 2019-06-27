UK Car Production Declines For 12th Month Straight Month: SMMT

UK car production declined for the twelfth straight month in May on sharp contractions in domestic demand and exports, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Thursday. Car production plunged 15.5 percent or 21,239 units on a yearly basis in May.
