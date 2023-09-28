UK car production declined in August after expanding for six straight months as factories were shut for planned maintenance, and they geared up to produce the next generation electric vehicles, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said Thursday. Car output decreased 9.7 percent from a year ago in August, the SMMT said. Around 45,052 models were rolled off the factory lines.
