UK car production dropped only slightly in January as output of electrified vehicles increased sharply, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed Friday. Output decreased 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in January, the lobby said. The loss was equivalent to 215 cars, which was driven mainly by structural changes in a major plant, shifting from car to van production.
