Driven by strong domestic demand, UK car production expanded for the second straight month in November with the easing of supply chain shortages. Car production increased 5.7 percent from the last year, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed Friday. About 80,091 cars were manufactured in November.
