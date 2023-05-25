UK car production rose for the third successive month in April, supported by strong export demand along with continued ease in global supply chain shortages, particularly with regard to semiconductors, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed. Car production climbed 9.9 percent year-on-year to 66,527 units in April, driven by a 14.7 percent surge in exports.
