UK car manufacturing grew in double-digits in November to record the best outcome for the month in three years as supply chain constraints eased, survey data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed Friday. Car production grew 14.8 percent year-on-year after a 31.6 percent increase in October.
