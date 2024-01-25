Car production in the United Kingdom grew notably in the year 2023 amid the receding supply chain challenges along with more expansion of electric vehicles, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed on Thursday. Total car production climbed 16.8 percent on an annual basis, which was the best growth rate since 2010.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. New Home Sales Show Substantial Rebound In December - January 25, 2024
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unchanged In December After Surging In November - January 25, 2024
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rebound More Than Expected - January 25, 2024