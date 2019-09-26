UK car production increased for the first time in 15 months in August, data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed on Thursday. Car production grew 3.3 percent on a yearly basis in August as factories kept production lines rolling throughout the month after they brought forward planned summer shutdowns to April in preparation for the original Brexit deadline.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Car Production Rises For First Time In 15 Months - September 25, 2019
- Dollar Gains Against Rivals - September 25, 2019
- U.S. New Home Sales Rebound More Than Expected, Extending Recent Volatility - September 25, 2019