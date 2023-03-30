UK car manufacturers ramped up production in February following an easing of supply chain shortages, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders or SMMT, reported Thursday. Car production increased 13.1 percent on a yearly basis to 69,707 units in February. An additional 8,050 cars were manufactured in February.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Car Production Surges On Easing Semiconductor Shortage: SMMT - March 30, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Flash Inflation Data Due - March 30, 2023
- U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Increase For Third Straight Month In February - March 29, 2023