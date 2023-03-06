British car registrations increased for the seventh straight month in February on the back of strong demand for battery electric vehicles along with easing supply-chain constraints, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed on Monday. Car registrations showed a double-digit annual growth of 26.2 percent in February following a 14.7 percent rise in January.
