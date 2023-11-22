UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled tax cuts on Wednesday to boost a sluggish economy as growth forecasts for next two years were sharply cut. In the autumn statement, the chancellor announced that national insurance employees pay on their earnings will be cut from 12 percent to 10 percent from January and this is set to help 27 million working people.
