Confirming a mild recession in the UK, official data showed that the economy contracted as initially estimated in the fourth quarter. Gross domestic product fell by an unrevised 0.3 percent after a 0.1 percent drop in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. The UK economy grew only 0.1 percent in 2023, much weaker than the 4.3 percent expansion seen in 2022.
