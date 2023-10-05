The UK construction activity contracted at the fastest pace since May 2020 amid rising borrowing costs and weak demand, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 45.0 in September, down from 50.8 in August. The score fell below the neutral 50.0 mark for the first time since June.
