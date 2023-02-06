The UK construction sector posted another contraction in January as rising interest rates and high inflation led to the steepest fall in house building since early 2020, survey results from S&P Global showed Monday. The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.4 in January from 48.8 in December. This was the biggest decline since May 2020.
