The UK construction sector remained in the growth territory for the fourth straight month in June but the pace of expansion softened amid a renewed fall in housing activity, survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The headline construction Purchasing Managers’ Index posted 52.2 in June, down from 54.7 in May. A reading above 50.0 signals expansion.
