The UK construction sector logged its fastest growth in two years in May with activity and new orders increasing at sharper rates, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday. The construction Purchasing Managers’ Index rose unexpectedly to 54.7 in May from 53.0 in April. The reading was forecast to fall to 52.5.
