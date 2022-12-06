The UK construction sector expanded for the third consecutive month in November, but there was a renewed slowdown in growth amid subdued demand and reduced risk appetite among clients, while rising interest rates and worries over the economic outlook hurt confidence, adding to signs that the economy is in recession. At 50.4, the construction Purchasing Managers’ Index was down from 53.2 in October
