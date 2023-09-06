The British construction sector expansion slowed in August as the growth in the commercial and civil engineering segments were not strong enough to offset a steep slump in house building and sharply weakening demand due to rising borrowing costs, the purchasing managers’ survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Construction Growth Slows On Housing Downturn, Weak Demand - September 6, 2023
- Eurozone July Retail Sales Decline More Than Expected - September 6, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due - September 6, 2023