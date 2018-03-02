UK Construction Sector Logs Subdued Growth

The UK construction sector continued to expand at a subdued pace as fragile business sentiment and political uncertainty hinder client demand, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday. The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.4 in February from a 4-month low of 50.2 in January. A score above 50 suggests growth in the sector.
