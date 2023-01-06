The UK construction sector contracted for the first time in four months in December as higher price pressures pulled orders down, a closely watched survey showed Friday.
The S&P/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers’ Index fell more-than-expected to 48.8 in December from 50.4 in November. The expected reading was 49.6.
