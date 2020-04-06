UK Consumer Confidence Logs Biggest Fall On Record: GfK

UK consumer sentiment registered its biggest fall since records began in January 1974 as measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus weighed on households’ economic expectations and purchase decision, survey data from the market research group GfK showed Monday. The consumer confidence index fell to -34 from -9 seen in its regular survey for March, GfK said.
