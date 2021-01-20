UK Consumer Price Inflation Doubles In December

UK consumer price inflation doubled in December on higher transport and recreation costs, data released by the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Inflation accelerated to 0.6 percent from 0.3 percent in November. The rate was above economists’ forecast of 0.5 percent. Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.3 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in November.
