UK grocery price inflation fell to single digits for the first time since July last year, but consumers are likely to continue feeling the pinch, a survey from the market research group Kantar showed Tuesday. Separate surveys from the BRC and Barclays also showed that consumers are tightening their purse strings as they head into the Christmas shopping season.
