The British economy recovered more than initially estimated in the first quarter. Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent from the fourth quarter, when the economy shrank 0.3 percent. In the initial estimate, the rate of expansion was 0.6 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Economy Expands 0.7% In Q1, More Than Estimated - June 28, 2024
- U.S. Consumer Sentiment Deteriorates Much Less Than Previously Estimated In June - June 28, 2024
- Chicago Business Barometer Rebounds Much More Than Expected In June - June 28, 2024