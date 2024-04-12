The UK economy expanded for the second straight month in February suggesting that it is set to move out of a technical recession, thanks to the rebound in manufacturing output. Real gross domestic product edged up 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in February, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. The growth for January was revised higher to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Economy Expands For Second Month - April 12, 2024
- Singapore Keeps Monetary Policy Unchanged On Inflation Concerns; GDP Growth Disappoints - April 12, 2024
- Bank Of Korea Holds Key Rate Unchanged As Expected - April 12, 2024