The UK economy shrunk less than expected in May despite an extra bank holiday and strikes, reducing the scope for a contraction in the second quarter. Real gross domestic product decreased 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, reversing April’s 0.2 percent growth, the Office for National Statistics reported Thursday.
