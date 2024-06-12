The UK economy stagnated in April as services growth was offset by falls in production and construction output, which was largely caused by an unusually wet weather, and dealt a setback to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of the July 4 general election. Gross domestic product remained flat on month, as expected, after expanding 0.4 percent in March, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesd
