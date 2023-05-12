UK economy expanded for the second straight quarter, in line with expectations, though output shrunk unexpectedly in the month of March, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent from the fourth quarter, when it expanded at the same pace.
