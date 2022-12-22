The UK economy contracted more than estimated in the third quarter on downward revisions to industrial and construction output, vindicating the start of a long recession. The quarterly decline in gross domestic product was revised to -0.3 percent from -0.2 percent, revised data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.
