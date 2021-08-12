UK Economy Logs Strong Recovery In Q2

The UK economy recovered at a stronger pace in the second quarter as the easing of coronavirus restrictions boosted consumer spending, the first quarterly estimates from the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 4.8 percent sequentially in the second quarter, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in the first quarter. The rate matched economists’ expectations.
