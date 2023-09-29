The UK economy registered a stronger than estimated recovery in the first half of the year despite high inflation and tighter monetary policy. Gross domestic product registered a sequential growth of 0.2 percent in the second quarter, which was unchanged from the first estimate, the Office for National Statistics reported Friday.
