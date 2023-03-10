The UK economy grew at the start of the year, after contracting in the previous month, led by the strong recovery in the services sector, preliminary figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday. Monthly gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent from December when it shrank 0.5 percent. That beat economists’ expectations for a modest 0.1 percent growth.
