The UK economy recovered as expected in November supported by services and production, but the growth was not sufficient to soothe recession fears as even a slight downturn in December will result in two consecutive quarters of contraction. Real gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent in November, offsetting the 0.3 percent decrease in October, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.
