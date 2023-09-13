The UK economy contracted in June on weaker out-turns in the services and industrial sectors, suggesting that the region is heading for a mild recession in the second half of the year. Real gross domestic product fell 0.5 percent in July, offsetting June’s 0.5 percent increase, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Economy Shrinks In July - September 13, 2023
- Dollar Gains Against Major Counterparts Ahead Of Inflation Data - September 12, 2023
- German Housing Construction Cancellations At New High – Ifo - September 12, 2023